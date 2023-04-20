For All Seasons is Building Dynamic Leadership for Social Workers & Professional Counselors

For All Seasons is providing a unique Supervisor Credentialing Training for social workers and professional counselors at The Point at Pintail in Queenstown, Maryland on June 23 to 25, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The three-day in-person training fulfills the 24 credit-hour training necessary for professional counselors and social workers to obtain the licensure that allows them to provide clinical oversight and supervision of interns and early-career therapists.

“Currently, there are no similar live, in-person options for obtaining this training on the Eastern Shore, therefore requiring mental health workers in the region to travel across the Bay Bridge to advance their careers, incurring additional travel expenses. This clinical supervisor training program will be offered to therapists internally at For All Seasons and clinicians throughout Maryland,” states Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy & Education at For All Seasons.

Funding for this training is being provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) administered by the Talbot County Economic Development, enabling For All Seasons to offer this training at a greatly reduced rate from $1,250 (actual cost) to $350 per person. Participants will gain the skills they need to become successful, trauma-informed clinical supervisors. The experiential program will provide valuable instruction on how to create a dynamic and supportive atmosphere where supervisees will thrive. Participants will gain key learnings in person-first supervision, and recognizing and managing signs of compassion fatigue and vicarious trauma in their supervisory roles. The training fulfills the COMAR requirements for licensure of both social workers and professional counselors in the state of Maryland.

Jessica Bass, LCPC, LCPAT, ATR-BC, NCC, the Director of Clinical Services of For All Seasons, Inc., will be the trainer for the program. Bass received her undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, and a dual master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling and Art Therapy from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor in the states of Maryland and North Carolina, a Licensed Clinical Professional Art Therapist in Maryland, and a nationally Board-Certified Art Therapist through the ATCB, Inc. Her clinical focus is incorporating a multi-modality approach to treat clients impacted by complex trauma.

“By offering this training, we are strengthening the community of social work and counseling leadership which in turn will help to build the health and wellness of the Mid-Shore community,” comments Beth Anne Dorman, President and CEO of For All Seasons.

Participating clinicians will receive 18 Category I CEUs for in-person training hours and 9 Category II CEUs for self-paced online learning (to be completed prior to the June 23-25 training). The cost is $350 per person. Breakfast and lunch, as well as training materials, are included. There are limited spots available. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/MarylandSupervisor.