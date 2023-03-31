Choptank Health Announces New Women’s Health Provider

Choptank Community Health System recently welcomed women’s health practitioner Becky Kroeger, DNP, CNM of Easton, Md. to its medical practices.

Kroeger is offering prenatal care and women’s health services at Choptank Health’s Easton Health Center and Fassett Magee Center in Cambridge. She will also be expanding access to women’s health services at Choptank Health Centers located in Caroline and Kent counties.

Services include well-women exams for cervical cancer and breast cancer screenings, gyn/pelvic exams, STI screenings, and contraceptive counseling with IUD and Nexplanon placement.

Kroeger’s experience includes working as a Certified Nurse Midwife providing antepartum, intrapartum, postpartum, gynecology, birth control, well-women care, and post-menopausal care. She has served on the adjunct clinical faculty of Salisbury University, where she worked advising and evaluating students in clinical settings.

She graduated from Frontier Nursing University with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and a Master of Science in Nursing degree, specializing in the field of Nurse Midwifery. Her academics earned her membership in the Frontier Nursing University Honor Society.

Kroeger additionally holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Phoenix University and graduated from the Chesapeake College MGW Nursing Program with an Associate Degree in Nursing.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.