Culinary Excellence Contributes to Healthy Lifestyle at Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon’s commitment to excellence is apparent in every aspect of the community, with each department playing a role in helping residents be active and healthy. The dining experience is no exception, providing the community with the healthy, nutritious and delicious meals that meet the team’s renowned high-quality standards.

Chelsea Harris, Londonderry’s Director of Dining, describes culinary excellence as “having the freshest, top-quality ingredients utilized by our trained team of chefs and cooks to create delicious and nutritious meals.”

Harris’s “eat good, feel good” mentality greatly influences what the dining department serves residents. “The food we provide to the community is essential to the Londonderry lifestyle because what we put into our body is going to affect not only our physical well-being but also our mental health,” says Harris.

Residents certainly appreciate the dining team’s efforts since their dining room is filled with patrons each evening and the meal-delivery service is also very popular.

“We have created a welcoming and homey dining area, where residents and guests are catered to in every way we can manage,” says Harris. “We love to give residents the best dining experience, whether that is at the table with their neighbors or in the comfort of their own homes.”

A special feature that the dining team offers is a tour of the kitchen, where the staff talks Londonderry residents through each station so that they may learn how their food is prepared.

Residents can also experience fun activities in the kitchen, such as nutritional cooking classes and how to build charcuterie boards.

Londonderry also invests in its culinary team and offers 100% tuition reimbursement for all staff members who wish to pursue additional education in the field. Harris shared that Andy Riesburg, Prep Cook, and Nick Satchell, Line Cook, are currently in culinary school.

Other culinary team members include Shavonte Greene – Lead Line Cook and Baker, DJ Moaney – Lead Line Cook, Bryant Harper – Prep Cook, Emma Freeman – Prep Cook, Charlie Guy – Dishwasher, and Willey Cephas – Dishwasher.

“Our team is very proud to provide residents with delicious and nutritious meals,” shared Harris. “We will continue to play our part supporting Londonderry’s mission of promoting the complete wellness of every resident.”

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is an intimate residential cooperative community for adults ages 62+, offering a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.