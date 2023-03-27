Kent County Storied Landscapes: A Chat with Janet Christensen-Lewis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This Friday at 7:30 pm, The Garfield Theatre in Chestertown will screen the world premiere of Maryland Public Television’s “Kent County’s Storied Landscape: Place, Past & Present.”

The 30-minute documentary, a culmination of 5 years of work by Kent Conservation and Preservation Alliance (KCPA) and Maryland Public Television, showcases Kent County’s significance through the lens of “cultural landscapes.

A cultural landscape refers to the combined natural and human features that define a particular area or region. It includes the physical features of the land, such as mountains, rivers, and forests, as well as human-made structures, such as buildings, roads, and monuments. The cultural landscape also encompasses the customs, traditions, beliefs, and values of the people who inhabit the area.

Cultural landscapes also represent a community or society’s collective history and memory, help preserve and protect significant cultural and historical resources, and promote tourism and economic development. Additionally, studying cultural landscapes can provide insights into how human societies have interacted with and shaped their environment over time.

Understanding cultural landscapes is vital for promoting cultural diversity, social cohesion, and sustainable development, and, as we know, Kent County is replete with the intersection of history and geography.

Janet Christensen-Lewis, chair of KCPA, says that cultural landscapes provide a sense of place and identity for the people who live there and that understanding them promotes cultural diversity, social cohesion, and sustainable development.

Here, we talk with the Chair of KCPA about how the documentary came about and why its message should be important to those of us who reside in a culturally rich county with an eye on preservation co-existing with smart economic growth.

This interview is approximately eight minutes in length. Before the movie, a reception will be held at 6:30. Ticket may be found at Eventbrite. To view the trailer, go here.

