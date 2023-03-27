MENU

Sections

More

March 27, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Little Blue Flowers are Blooming?

by Leave a Comment

Share

Happy Mystery Monday! Spring has sprung and the blooms have begun! What little blue flowers are blooming along our entrance drive?

Last week, we asked you about violets (Viola spp.). There are 12 species of native violets reported for Caroline County. While many people might think of violets as lawn weeds, the native violets are beautiful and early blooming groundcovers that are also important ecological assets. Violets serve as a host plant to a variety of fritillaries, as well as a specialist mining bee. Different species tolerate different conditions ranging from meadows and lawns to forested floodplains. For more information, check out the Indigenous Peoples’ Perspective Project on our website for a plant profile on violets!
#adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #mysteryplant #carolinecounty #nativeviolets #hostplant #nativeplants #whatsinbloom

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *