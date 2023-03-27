Adkins Mystery Monday: What Little Blue Flowers are Blooming?

Happy Mystery Monday! Spring has sprung and the blooms have begun! What little blue flowers are blooming along our entrance drive?

Last week, we asked you about violets (Viola spp.). There are 12 species of native violets reported for Caroline County. While many people might think of violets as lawn weeds, the native violets are beautiful and early blooming groundcovers that are also important ecological assets. Violets serve as a host plant to a variety of fritillaries, as well as a specialist mining bee. Different species tolerate different conditions ranging from meadows and lawns to forested floodplains. For more information, check out the Indigenous Peoples’ Perspective Project on our website for a plant profile on violets!

