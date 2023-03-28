Local Students Attend 2023 Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit

More than 50 students attended the second annual Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit, held Saturday, March 18, at Washington College in Chestertown. Attendees included students from Talbot, Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties, and from as far away as Annapolis and Pennsylvania.

The Summit is co-hosted by ShoreRivers as part of its work to protect and restore Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education, and Washington College’s Center for the Environment and Society. It is a free event created to inspire and empower middle and high school students in taking local environmental action.

The Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit is supported by The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment, The Curtis & Edith Munson Foundation, IKEA, La Motte, and The Gunston School’s Chesapeake Watershed Semester.

High school student leaders were vital to ensuring that the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit was presented by students, for students. From left are Van Tran, Easton High School; Addie Nicholson, Kent Island High School; Carissa Shue, ​Kent Island High School; Finnegan Merrick, ​Easton High School; Linda Gayle, Annapolis High School; and David Daniels, Jr., ​Kent County High School.