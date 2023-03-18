Brady Joins UM Shore Regional Health as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

LuAnn Brady, MSPH, has joined University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. An accomplished senior health care industry executive, Brady has diverse and established credentials in strategic planning, program development and hospital operations for community hospitals, non-for-profit health systems and academic medical centers.

In her new role with UM SRH, Brady is responsible for hospital operations as well as the operations of the health care system’s outpatient facilities throughout the five-county region served by UM SRH.

In addition to direct oversight of UM SRH non-nursing clinical and support departments, Brady will also be responsible for managing construction of UM SRH’s planned new regional medical center in Talbot County, which is slated to occupy more than 230 acres off Longwoods Road adjacent to the Talbot County Community Center. The new regional medical center will replace the hospital on Washington Street in downtown Easton.

“LuAnn Brady brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in health care operations to the UM Shore Regional Health team,” said Kenneth Kozel, MBA, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, UM SRH. “I am confident that she will be a strong asset as we work to fulfill our decades-long integrated facility and clinical service delivery plan.”

Brady spent more than 10 years with University of Pennsylvania Health System, first as Chief Administrative Officer for Penn Medicine’s Heart Vascular service line, and later Vice President of Service Line Operations at Penn Medicine. Most recently, she served nearly five years as the health system’s Chief Operating Officer at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where she managed accountability for approximately 2,000 employees and over $400 million in operating expenses.

Brady also has experience with University of Maryland Medical System as Director of Business Development for University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, where she led initiatives to advance the University of Maryland Comprehensive Heart Center, Division of Vascular Surgery and the University of Maryland Stroke Program. She also worked for nearly 20 years for Bon Secours Health System Inc. in Baltimore, first as Director of Planning and later as Vice President of Professional and Support Services.

“I am honored to return to the University of Maryland Medical System and be part of the UM Shore Regional Health team,” Brady said. “I am excited to be a part of the continuing efforts to strengthen SRH’s operations and services to meet the needs of our patients and community across the Mid-Shore.”

Brady holds a Master of Science in Public Health with a focus on Health Policy and Administration from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a Bachelor of Arts in English and Economics Management from Salem College in Winston-Salem, N.C. She is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives and was selected as one of the Top 100 Chief Operating Officers of 2022 by C-Suite Spotlight, which provides news and information on today’s leading C-Level executives.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.