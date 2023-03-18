One School One Book Program Encourages the Love of Books

Students at H.H. Garnet Elementary School are reading the same book together and with their parents, thanks to a donation from the Chestertown Lions Club.

For this year’s One School, One Book program, Garnet students will be reading Fenway and Hattie, by Victoria J. Coe.

The Chestertown Lions Club has donated money to the One School, One Book program for several years now. This year’s donation of $2,000 helped the school purchase 400 copies of the first book in a series about an excitable Jack Russell terrier and his best-friend-in-the-world, Hattie– a young girl finding herself in a new home and environment. The stories are told through the viewpoint of the dog Fenway.

Students were given clues to guess the book title from February 27th- March 2nd. Clues were posted throughout the school in the days leading up to the big reveal at an assembly held on March 2nd, wherein additional hints were given. The book’s title was revealed on the morning announcements on March 3rd. The winners were able to choose a prize of their choice from the school’s prize chest.

Once the guess-the-title contest was finished, the books were sent home for families to enjoy a shared reading activity at home. During the announcements, a trivia question is asked each morning based on the assigned reading. Prizes are awarded to students who answer the daily question correctly. Students also participate in daily classroom activities about the book. There will be a culminating activity on March 31st.

“The entire staff and student body at H.H. Garnet Elementary School thank the Lions Club for their generous donation. We look forward to participating in this initiative every year, and they make it possible for us,” said Heather Davis, the school’s Title I interventionist and academic coach.

The One School, One Book program is a powerful literacy initiative designed to help an entire school community — children and parents — share a love of books and reading. The school encourages the entire family to participate in the One School, One Book program. Studies have shown that kids whose parents read to and with them achieve more academically.