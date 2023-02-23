Letter to Editor: Rep. Andy Harris is Telling Whale Tales

After a whale carcass washed ashore near the mouth of the bay recently, right wing stooge Andy Harris called for a moratorium on development of offshore wind projects “until it can be definitively proven that windmill projects are not contributing to the repeated whale deaths.”

As best I can tell, the first and only wind farm in US waters off the east coast is in Rhode Island. A necropsy of the whale carcass determined that the death occurred due to injuries consistent with a boat strike.

If Congressman Harris is serious about protecting whales, he will announce today that he supports the proposal to extend the 10mph speed limit to charter fishing boats as small as 35 feet. The current limit only applies to vessels 65 feet and longer. Of course he won’t.

Let’s be clear. Andy Harris doesn’t give one whit about whales. If it got him more votes he would serve baby-whale sushi at campaign events.

His whining once again is nothing short of pandering and a tiresome attempt to divert attention from the abject failure of his party.

Jim Bachman

Easton