Preston Powersports Becomes the Mid-Shore’s Toy Store for Adults

The Mid-Shore is lucky to have several high-quality toy stores, but it would take a lot to beat Preston Powersports in that rare category of toys for adults. Located across the road from the Easton Airport, Preston Motors’ new center for recreational bikes and 4X4s is by far the largest toy store in the area for men if you’re of a certain age.

With an inventory of Yamaha and Honda motorbikes packed onto the showroom floor and with more Kawasaki side-by-sides than most car dealerships have cars these days, Preston’s newest venture is designed to fit perfectly with its hot market with its best-selling Ford F-150 and similar work trucks and those customers interest to using these high-tech recreational toys on their farms.

The Spy was curious enough to cross Route 50 the other day to talk to the story’s general manager, Andrew Buckingham.

As one of Preston’s top truck salespeople, Andrew understood more than most that these bikes and 4x4s (as well as personal watercraft in the summer) were directly linked to the pick-up truck ecosystem. Year and year, he saw his best customers travel far and wide to find these motorsports options for not only themselves but their wives (and husbands) and children. He didn’t hesitate a New York minute to take on this new assignment.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Preston Powersports here.