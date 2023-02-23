Summer Day Camps at CBEC

Inviting all children back to their natural habitat! We want your kids to join us this summer as we embark on some incredible adventures. Whether it is catching a frog, exploring the trails, mucking through the marsh, or putting our toes in the sand, we are going to make some great memories! The summer is a great time to be on the Bay, to do fun, basic outdoor nature things, whether it’s going to look for tadpoles or using the seine nets to figure out who’s living in the Bay.

During summer camp, we will be exploring the Bay, making friends, and enjoying the outdoors- all while learning about the environment through a “hands-on, feet-wet” approach. Campers will connect to the natural world through art, close encounters with live animals, stories, games, nature treks, and outdoor play. While this summer is bound to be different than year’s in the past, the one constant is that CBEC is committed to creating healthier communities by connecting people to nature through adventure-based learning that contributes to the conservation of the Chesapeake Bay. Explore day camps offered at CBEC!

Register online: bayrestoration.org/camps or Contact: Ashley Peris at aperis@bayrestoration.org or call 443-786-0378.

COST

Full day

Members: $250 per week

Non-members: $275 per week

Half day Nature Tykes:

Members: $15o per week

Non-members: $175 per week

DATES AND TIMES

June 26-30

Backwoods Explorers – Grades 3-5

July 10-14

Builders, Diggers and Crafty Critters – Grades 1-3

July 31 – August 4

Wilderness Survival – Grades 4-6

August 7-11

We Can Wing It! – Grades 1-3

August 14-18

Chickadees – Pre-K through Kindergarten : 9-12 noon

AGES

Grade based upon upcoming school year 2023-2024

Session 1 -JUNE 26-30 Backwoods Explorers, Grades 3-5

Session 2 – JULY 10-15 Builders, Diggers and Crafty Critters, Grades 1-3

Session 3- JULY 31 to AUGUST 4 Wilderness Survival, Grades 4-6

Session 4- AUGUST 7-11 We Can Wing It, Grades 1-3

Session 5 – AUGUST14-18 Chickadees, Pre-K through K

Additional information for registered campers:

Online Camp Registration Access: To log back into your account for any reason such as to check or pay balance due, upload required permission or health forms, or download receipts/tax documentation, follow this link: https://campsself.active.com/chesapeakebayenvironmentalcenter.

Forms: Once you have registered, you will receive an email if there are any additional forms required for your camper.

Important Camp Info: Welcome-Camper-Parents (5)What-to-Bring updated.

Cancellation Policy: If cancelling more than 2 weeks of the start of a camp session, CBEC will offer full credit to be used for another camp session. If less than 2 weeks before the start of the camp session, you can receive a 50% credit.

Interested in Volunteering with Summer Camp? We are looking for energetic, responsible counselors ages 16+ to join us. High school students, college students, parents, grandparents, and community members are all welcome! More information here.

College interns, please visit: http://bayrestoration.org/college-internships/.