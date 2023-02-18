Good News! Kent County Recycle Centers Now Accepting #5 Plastics

Residents may now recycle plastic containers with the #5 symbol at the Nicholson, Galena, Rock Hall, Worton, and Vault Storage recycling locations, as well as in Queen Anne’s county, at the Sparkle Pool location. The containers can be placed in the same bins as those marked #1 and #2 Plastics.

Examples of #5 polypropylene are most yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream, and butter tubs. Plastic pill bottles are also predominantly #5 and may be recycled. Many take out food containers have the #5 symbol. Maryland Environmental Services, who manage the recycle bins, ask that residents DO NOT include black take out containers. The sorting machine is currently not able to decipher black. Ask your favorite carry-outs to switch to white- or even better, cardboard containers.

The Chestertown Environmental Committee is still accepting plastic bottle caps – please continue to bring them to their booth at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market, but the committee asks that residents take #5 containers to the county recycle centers. The Environmental Committee will be at the market on Saturday, March 11, and then every Saturday from April through October.

For more info on best way to reduce, reuse and recycle sign up for a monthly newsletter at

chestertownenviro@gmail.com

The Chestertown Environmental Committee promotes careful stewardship, research, and wise use of natural and economic resources with the goal of achieving an improved quality of life for the community and future generations through sustainable initiatives. https://townofchestertown.com/government/committees/environment/environmental-committee/