Delmarva Review: Love of Learning by Esther Lim Palmer

Author’s Note: “To spend more time with my seven-year-old daughter, I started learning the piano with her. This process of learning filled me with childlike joy and prompted ‘Love of Learning.’”

Love of Learning

Here I am,

at thirty-nine, learning

to read

again.

Line by line,

black and white lights

fill spaces with music

in my mind.

It takes time

to learn a new lexicon:

Adagio, slowly.

Legato, I am walking.

Staccato, I am jumping

in puddles

again.

Esther Lim Palmer is the author of two chapbooks, Stellar (Finishing Line Press, 2021) and Janus (Finishing Line Press, 2020). Her work has appeared in California Quarterly, Plainsongs, White Wall Review, Poetry in the Time of Coronavirus (Volume 2), The Hungry Chimera, Brief Wilderness, and Oberon’s Seventeenth Annual Issue—selected to be archived in EBSCO’s Humanities’ database for universities and cultural entities interested in contemporary literary work.

