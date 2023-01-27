Owls of the Eastern Ice with Jonathan Slaght

In Owls of the Eastern Ice, American researcher and conservationist Jonathan Slaght takes us to the Primoriye region of Eastern Russia, where we join a small team for late-night monitoring missions, on mad dashes across thawing rivers, drink vodka with mystics, hermits, and scientists, and listen to fireside tales of Amur tigers. Most captivating of all are the fish owls themselves: careful hunters, devoted parents, singers of eerie duets, and irrepressible survivors in a harsh and shrinking habitat.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7pm, join Pickering Creek and wildlife biologist, author, and leading Blakiston’s fish owl expert, Jonathan Slaght, for a conversation about the world’s largest owl, the stories of his field research and the conservation efforts underway to protect this secretive species.

Dr. Slaght is the Director of Conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Russia Program. He manages research projects involving endangered species such as Blakiston’s fish owls and Amur tigers, and coordinates WCS avian conservation activities along the East Asia-Australasian Flyway from the Arctic to the Tropics. Slaght has been featured by the BBC World Service, the New York Times, The Guardian, Smithsonian Magazine, The New Yorker, and Audubon Magazine, among others.

Pickering Creek’s cosponsors for this program are the Talbot Bird Club and the Chesapeake Forum.

To sign up, register here: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/easternice