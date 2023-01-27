Choptank Health’s Diabetic Education Series Begins Feb. 6

Join Choptank Community Health System’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Abigail Webster in a free, three-part diabetic education series taking place on February 6, March 6, and April 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Denton Health Center’s Education Room.

Participants will learn about healthier choices, including diet and lifestyle changes, to help prevent pre-diabetics from developing Type 2 diabetes. Information will also be provided on ways to reduce the health risks associated with those who already have Type 2 diabetes.

Webster works in Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers providing nutrition education and counseling for children and their families in Caroline County. She graduated from the University of Texas with a master’s degree in nutritional science and from Delaware State University with a bachelor’s degree in food and nutritional sciences.

“Prediabetes is when someone’s blood glucose or sugar level is too high but not high enough yet for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes,” says Webster. “Prediabetes can become type 2 diabetes if it is not treated and can oftentimes be prevented with lifestyle and diet modifications.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,1 in 3 American adults has prediabetes, and more than 84% of people with prediabetes don’t know they have it. The CDC says without making changes, many people with prediabetes will get type 2 diabetes, and that studies show that a loss of 5-7 percent of weight and exercising can slow down or stop type 2 diabetes. The CDC offers an online risk test for prediabetes for self-assessment at www.doihaveprediabetes.org.

Space is limited for the three-session series, with pre-registration needed by emailing awebster@choptankhealth.org. The sessions will be available later online for those unable to attend at www.youtube.com/@choptankhealth.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More is at www.choptankhealth.org.