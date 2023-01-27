For All Seasons Hosts Valentine’s Day Silent Auction

For All Seasons is hosting a Valentine’s Day Silent Auction online from February 9 – February 14 featuring one-of-a-kind experiences and unique getaways to benefit the agency’s mental health and victim services.

“Again this year, the auction will be filled with experiences and getaways to inspire connection, fun, and relaxation between friends and loved ones,” states Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at For All Seasons.

“We invite all to bid generously. The proceeds from this auction will directly support For All Seasons’ life-saving mental health and victim support services, which are made available to all, regardless of one’s ability to pay.”

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the exciting items For All Seasons will be auctioning:

Sunset Sail with Captain – Experience the splendor of the Chesapeake Bay on a relaxing sunset cruise for up to 8 people on a Leopard 45 Catamaran with an experienced captain. Sailing from Annapolis, you and your guests will also enjoy two bottles of wine and a cheese plate (included).

– Experience the splendor of the Chesapeake Bay on a relaxing sunset cruise for up to 8 people on a Leopard 45 Catamaran with an experienced captain. Sailing from Annapolis, you and your guests will also enjoy two bottles of wine and a cheese plate (included). Stay & Swing at the Inn at Perry Cabin – Enjoy one night for 2 in one of the Inn’s elegant rooms with breakfast included. After breakfast, head to the Links at Perry Cabin for a round of golf for 4 on a championship golf course designed by the legendary Pete Dye.

– Enjoy one night for 2 in one of the Inn’s elegant rooms with breakfast included. After breakfast, head to the Links at Perry Cabin for a round of golf for 4 on a championship golf course designed by the legendary Pete Dye. Flowers for a Year – Treat your Valentine to beautiful fresh flowers all year long! The recipient will be surrounded by flowers with one year of monthly local deliveries of stunning floral arrangements courtesy of Garden Treasures in Easton.

– Treat your Valentine to beautiful fresh flowers all year long! The recipient will be surrounded by flowers with one year of monthly local deliveries of stunning floral arrangements courtesy of Garden Treasures in Easton. Chesapeake Bay Crabbing Trip for 3 – Have an authentic Eastern Shore experience that will leave you feasting on the Chesapeake Bay blue crabs that you catch with your own hands.

– Have an authentic Eastern Shore experience that will leave you feasting on the Chesapeake Bay blue crabs that you catch with your own hands. Serene Staycation at the Luxurious Wylder Hotel – Enjoy two nights for 2 at this bayside retreat, located on a 3-mile island on the Chesapeake Bay. This small watermen’s town can be explored by bike or hike – or our recommendation – water!

– Enjoy two nights for 2 at this bayside retreat, located on a 3-mile island on the Chesapeake Bay. This small watermen’s town can be explored by bike or hike – or our recommendation – water! Private Sip & Paint Experience for 9 at the Academy Art Museum – Enjoy a night out with an exclusive sip & paint night for you and 8 friends at the Academy Art Museum, including fine wines and a private exhibit tour.

– Enjoy a night out with an exclusive sip & paint night for you and 8 friends at the Academy Art Museum, including fine wines and a private exhibit tour. And more!

A variety of auction items at all price points are included in the event. The auction goes live online on February 9 and closes at noon on February 14, 2022. Visit https://supportforallseasonsinc.org/2023valentinesauction to view a sneak peek of the packages before the auction goes live. On February 9, visit the auction site at https://supportforallseasonsinc.org/valentines-2023 to bid on items. Donations in support of this online event will make a difference in the lives of many.

If you have a unique experience you would like to donate to the auction, email Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at lweber@forallseasonsinc.org.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.