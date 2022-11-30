Psychic Medium at Church Hill Theatre January 12th

For one night only, on January 12, acclaimed medium Debbie Wojciechowsk will return to Church Hill Theatre to help connect patrons with their loved ones who have passed. As an Evidential Medium with extensive training in the U.S. and England, she is an expert in both near-death experiences and grief counseling.

Debbie does not perform on a stage, but works more intimately, connecting members of her audience with loved ones who have moved beyond their physical lives. As she channels each message, she hopes to bring comfort and awareness to people that there is a life after this one: our loved ones are always with us. Her clients have described her as empathetic and down-to-earth, with a real gift for sensitive readings.

Whether you are a believer or a skeptic, this could be the perfect post-Christmas outing on a cold January night. Small family or friend groups will find Medium Debbie particularly insightful. Tickets to her January 12 appearance may be purchased at churchhilltheatre.org for $50.

For more information about Debbie Wojciechowski and her work, please visit mediumdebbie.com or follow her on social media at facebook.com/mediumdebbie and instagram at @mediumdebbie.