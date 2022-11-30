Annual Artisan Show Opens at The Artists’ Gallery

On First Friday, December 2nd, The Artists’ Gallery will feature handcrafted jewelry and crafts from selected artists along the Eastern Shore and beyond. Featured in the gallery during December and January will be pit fired vases and glazed mugs by Randy Estabrook along with hand woven pine straw baskets accented with beads and agate slices by Linda O’Brien, carved wood and stainless steel tea strainers, wooden cheese boards and wrought iron candlestick holders by Sekoya. In addition, the gallery has brightly hued ceramic plates and jewelry by Pete Gibson, blown glass vases and oil lamps by Nichibei, colorful ceramic coasters by Dock 6 Pottery, wooden sushi boards and chopsticks inset with river rock, elegant Black Aluminum Serveware by Artifaqt, handcrafted leather handbags by Aidirondack Designs and porcelain night lights artistically carved in a variety of patterns.

Along with the crafts listed above, The Artists’ Gallery will showcase enamel jewelry by Papazian Design, turquoise necklaces and silver gemstone earrings by Roseannette Cooper, Art Glass earrings, jewelry by Silva Wear, sterling silver jewelry by Michelle Armitano, Sea Glass Earrings, Smash & Grab Jewelry by Carol Casey and Jewelry by Nature’s Creations featuring earrings, pins and necklaces made by natural leaf impressions.

The public is invited to visit the Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, December 2nd from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments. The Annual Artisan Show will be featured throughout December and January. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in the heart of Chestertown, Maryland and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please call 410-778-2425 or visit them online at: www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.