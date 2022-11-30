Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass Book Signing at The Trippe Gallery Friday December 2 from 5-7.

The Trippe Gallery is kicking off the holiday season with a festive reception Friday December 2 featuring a book signing with author Jeff McGuiness and his newly released book Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederic Douglass. In the words of McGuiness- “To fully understand Frederick Douglass, it is essential to have a pictorial sense of the unusual place that gave rise to one of America’s most consequential figures. Douglass and his biographers have written hundreds of thousands of words describing his time in Talbot. The county, half water and half land, is like no other in America. Riddled with streams, creeks, rivers, and bays, its unique geography was the source of his fervent belief that Talbot’s waters would one day bear him into freedom. Bear Me Into Freedom is the first attempt to marry imagery with Douglass’s words to picture what Talbot County may have looked like when Frederick Douglass lived there two centuries ago.”

“This is an art book as well as a treatise on Frederick Douglass. The melding of language and imagery is potent. The words of Frederick Douglass are poetic and the images of Jeff McGuiness are a stunning accompaniment,” says gallery owner and fellow fine art photographer Nanny Trippe.

“Poets, Prophets and reformers are all picture makers-

and this ability is the secret of their power

and of their achievements.

They see what ought to be by the reflection of what is,

and endeavor to remove the contradiction.

~Frederick Douglass

As well as the book being a wonderful gift, there are many treasures to be found in the gallery for gift giving from fine art photographs to small oil and watercolor paintings and sketches to table top sculptures. Be welcomed and share a toast to the holidays at The Trippe!

Signed books will be available at the gallery beginning on Thursday and the gallery will continue to carry them in stock. To reserve a personalized copy please call 410-310-8727 or email tripphilder@icloud.com. The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St in Easton.