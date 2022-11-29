Art Exhibit and Demos at Easton Library

The public is invited to an Art Show with FREE demonstrations by the Working Artist Forum (WAF). Members will exhibit paintings from December 1, 2022 through January 30, 2023 at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library. There will be demonstrations by members, and they are free to the public.

The demonstrations scheduled are on December 3: Morning demo by Naomi Clark-Turner: a watercolorist and an oil painter of subject ranging from landscapes to portraits, and an Afternoon demo Lee D’Zmura, a botanical watercolorist of a range subjects in our natural world; and on December 17: Demo by Abby Ober, a studio and Plein-air oil painter who teaches individuals and workshops.

These demos are perfect opportunities to watch the creative process in action—for adults and for children. Morning demos will start at approximately 10AM and afternoon demos will start at approximately 1PM; notices confirming these times will be posted at the library.

The artwork features smaller paintings, which include a variety of genres, mediums and subject matter. So stop in to see this show where you might find a small painting that is a perfect gift during the holiday season. Contact information for the exhibiting artists will be on display with their art.

The exhibit at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 100 West Dover Street will be open during normal library hours in December and January. Check the library website (tcfl.org ) for hours during the holiday season.

Participating artists include: Sandy Alanko, Naomi Clark-Turner, Lee D’Zmura, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Carol Frost, Anna Harding, Betty Huang, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Judie Lizewski, Maryellyn Lynott, Abby Ober, Kathie Rogers, Stacey Sass, Scott Sullivan, Georgette Toews, Maureen Wheatley.

WAF is a local group of professional artists who meet monthly at the Academy Art Museum in Easton to share artistic skills and interests, and to meet with other professional artists. WAF members promote the arts in our communities and support art departments in local schools. For more information on WAF, visit www.workingartistsforum.com.