Earth Data Employees Participate in Queen Anne’s County Christmas Angels Program

Last year, over 1,400 area children were on Queen Anne’s County Christmas Angel’s adoption list for the holidays. Earth Data’s employees decided they wanted to make a difference this year and participate in the program. The employees adopted a family of three boys, ages five, eight, and 12, purchasing a variety of items.

“This is such a great community event to be involved in. Our employees loved gathering the items for these brothers. It is so satisfying knowing that their Christmas will be filled with things they need, as well as a few special treats to make the day special,” comments Tina Wright, Administrative Assistant at Earth Data, Inc.

The Earth Data Gives program was started by the company to give back to the community. Over the years, Earth Data employees have helped support the health of the Chesapeake Bay, Cub Scouts’ summer camps, ending the global vision epidemic, stocking fish with the Department of Natural Resources, building oyster cages, providing CarePacks to local students, and most recently doing trail maintenance for Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

For 47 years, Earth Data, Inc. has been providing field-oriented water resources and geospatial consulting services using high-tech tools to collect, analyze, manage, and distribute data in sophisticated ways. For further information, visit earthdatainc.com.