Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents The Member Textile Exhibit

The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore is excited to announce a very special upcoming exhibit. FACES will be showcasing the textile work of many of its very talented members from November 2 to December 31.

You will see lovely works of art including a lovely Baltimore Album quilt, knitted projects, a John Wayne quilt and wonderful artistic wall hangings, all made by members who have supported the Fiber Arts Center this year. Come see an amazing exhibit and be inspired!

The show is free and open Weds. – Saturdays from 12:00pm – 4:000pm