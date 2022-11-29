The Promise of Community Policing in Cambridge: A Chat with CPD’s Justin Todd

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the most successful tools for reducing crime comes under the heading of “community policing.” Both big cities and small towns are making serious investments in outreach and training programs that come with this highly successful public safety strategy.

One of those has been the City of Cambridge. We asked our Cambridge Spy, Julian Jackson, to chat with Chief Todd about the program.

This video is approximately minutes in length.