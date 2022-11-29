Mid-Shore Commerce: Preston Ford is Running a Sales Event and Why that’s a Big Deal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is undoubtedly a sign of the times that when a local car dealership offers a traditional December sales event, it actually makes the news.

That’s because, for almost two years, places like Preston Ford had no cars to sell. As the COVID pandemic created unprecedented supply chain disruptions, car manufacturers like Ford simply didn’t have enough computer chips to ship cars to dealers.

But the big news, at least for Ford, is that those shortages seem to have ended. The American manufacturer leads the industry in their national inventory numbers by a wide margin.

For Preston Ford, that means a celebrated return to the norm. With cars to sell, their sales team finally can get back to negotiating prices and breaking sales records (Preston has been in the top 100 Ford dealers of 3,000) but one of the Mid-Shore’s most successful businesses and largest employers is also back to business.

The Spy chatted with David Wilson Jr., the CEO of Preston Automotive Group, and COO Chris Marks on how they got through that once-in-a-hundred-year storm and what the future holds for their industry.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about Preston Ford please go here.