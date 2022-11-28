The Spirit of Volunteerism: A Chat with Compass Regional Hospice’s Robyn Affron

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Volunteers play a vital role in success of any community service and the well-being of the community they serve. Look no further than our local volunteer fire department or Rebuilding Together Kent County to know that the spirit of volunteerism and shared community effort cultivates a safer and healthier society.

Compass Regional Hospice is a shining example of the importance of volunteers: when they started in 1985, CRH was run solely by volunteers. Today, the hospice organization relies on over 300 volunteers to help with all tiers of their services from patient care, vigil care, administrative, Compass Closet upscale re-sale shop in Chester, veteran-to-veteran patient care, and other specialty professions.

Last Summer the Spy attended a morning at Camp New Dawn to watch Compass volunteers in action as they supported children, teens, and families struggling with the loss of a loved one. Each camper was paired with a trained volunteer, an adult “buddy” to lend emotional support and guide them through the three-day grief retreat.

The same compassionate and supportive spirit runs throughout all of the services Compass provides—and so does their need for volunteer help.

The Spy recently spoke with Volunteer Manager Robyn Affron about the volunteer program and future events.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. To find out more about Compass Regional Hospice’s volunteer program, please go here.