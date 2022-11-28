Adkins Mystery Monday: What are the Little Tan Specks on the Trails?

Happy Mystery Monday! We hope you had a chance this weekend to get outside! We noticed lots of these little tan specks on the trails — almost like nature’s confetti. Do you know what they are?

Last week, we asked you about the American bittern (Botaurus lentiginosus) (Photo credit: Kellen McCluskey). This bird has caused quite a flurry of excitement at the Arboretum and amongst the local birding community. These birds are not often found out in the open, but perhaps this one feels well camouflaged in the wintery wetland. This bittern has taken up at least a temporary residence at the Arboretum wetland and has been enjoying the abundance of tadpoles. The American bittern relies on wetland habitats for nesting and wintering, which is just one more reason why wetlands are so important! #americanbittern #adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #mysterybird #mysteryspecks #autumnatthearboretum