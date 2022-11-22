Kappa Sigma Pancake Fest for Vets December 3

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Washington College, Chestertown MD, has a long and proud tradition of supporting veterans’ charities, primarily through its semi-annual charity pancake breakfast. Now it its 16th year, this event has raised nearly $70,000 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign – a composite charity serving the medical, psychological, physical, and housing needs of America’s veterans – one pancake at a time.

Chestertown resident and veteran of 138th Aviation Company (RR) says, “My wife and I have been attending every Kappa Sigma pancake breakfast since 2009. Not only do the Kappa Sigma Brothers make excellent pancakes, but also great tasting sides, making it a complete and filling breakfast. All of their proceeds go to veteran support organizations, and as a Viet-Nam veteran myself, I am proud to support the Brothers of Kappa Sigma by eating their pancakes, ”

This semester’s pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday 3 December 8am-12pm at The Presbyterian Church of Chestertown (905 Gateway Dr, Chestertown). A donation of $5.00 – 100% of which goes to charity – gets you all-you-can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, juices, and coffee. Tickets are available at the door.

The Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign supports a suite of veterans’ charities, including Homes for Our Troops, a charity fighting the plight of homelessness among our nation’s veterans, Veterans Moving Forward, which provides service dogs, facility dogs, and emotional support dogs to veterans with physical and/or mental health challenges at no cost to the veteran or their family, and Veterans Success Resources Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating access to professional and personal resources and networking for Veterans and their families. To learn more about the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, and to see the many other groups supported by it, it click here.