November 22, 2022

Election 2022 Analysis: A Chat with Talbot County Democratic Central Committee’s Patrick Firth

After the 2020 election, the Spy began a short series with both Republican and Democrat party leaders on the Mid-Shore to hear their take on the voter results from their respective county. We continue this year and begin with Patrick Firth, the chairman of the Talbot County Democratic Central Committee.

Patrick talks about the local results of the three major statewide offices, the Harris-Mezier race for the 1st Congressional District, the Talbot County state’s attorney content, and his opinion of the Talbot County Council election and the impact of the Talbot Integrity Project  (TIP) on those results.

This video is approximately 16 minutes in length.

 

