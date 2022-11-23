Choptank Health Launches “Ask a Provider” Video Series

Choptank Community Health System has launched an “Ask a Provider” video series in partnership with the Avalon Foundation to provide educational resources and advice from physicians and advanced practice providers.

“We want to continue empowering more people to take control of their own health,” says Choptank Health Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Megan Wojtko, DNP, MBA, FNP-BC. “This series addresses the concerns we hear most often in our offices while helping to provide essential information for the community at large.”

In the most recent episode of the series, Avalon host Jessica Bellis interviews Wotjko to discuss the best ways to stay well this holiday season, including protecting individuals and children from viruses like influenza and RSV.

Other topics covered in the series include the importance of taking care of your mental health and childhood immunizations.

“Accessibility to health care is at the core of our mission,” says Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “Our continued partnership with the Avalon Foundation is an important component of expanding our mission, and we’re grateful for their help in producing this series.”

“This partnership is an important part of the Avalon’s work in fostering a strong community on the Eastern Shore,” says Avalon Foundation COO/CFO Jessica Bellis. “Sharing this information through video brings reliable, trustworthy medical advice for more people to count on throughout the Mid-Shore”

Choptank Health began partnering with the Avalon Foundation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with numerous outreach efforts, including producing a series of videos addressing COVID-19 concerns. Choptank Health also worked with the Avalon to host vaccination clinics at the 2021 Chesapeake Multicultural Festival and Easton Carnival and continues with fresh produce prescriptions for local students at the Easton Farmer’s Market and through Caroline County Public Schools this past summer.

The video series can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/MidshoreCommunityTelevision.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.