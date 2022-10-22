Choptank Health Encourages Student Enrollment in School-Based Health Centers

Choptank Community Health System is encouraging Mid-Shore parents to enroll their children in their public school’s School-Based Health Centers to help keep students healthy throughout the school year.

Choptank Health’s School-Based health centers provide dental services for Dorchester County Public School students and medical and dental services for students in Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot County Public Schools. A primary care mobile health unit is also used as part of Choptank Health’s School-Based health center services.

The School-Based Health Centers provide in-person, virtual, curbside well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment needed. Services include diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, behavioral health services, nutrition, and educational services. Choptank Health’s School-Based dental programs include dental screenings and sealants, polishing/cleanings, oral health education, fluoride treatments, and dental emergency referrals.

“We are a convenient source of quality health care that works in collaboration with your child’s doctor and the school nurse,” says Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “Choptank Community Health recognizes the connection between health and positive academic outcomes and is pleased to partner with our schools and health departments to ensure that students are healthy and ready to learn.”

Rich says the purpose of the Centers is to improve the health of students and faculty, increase access to primary health care and decrease time lost from school by providing care within the school setting.

“Our school-based providers bring health care to our students where they spend most of their time,” says Rich. “This is a convenient and essential resource for parents who don’t need to take time off from work to help address their child’s health needs, especially for children who need immediate or ongoing care.”

“Whenever your child is seen by the School Health Center staff, a note is sent home that details the visit,” says Choptank Health Director of Community Based Programs Chrissy Bartz PA-C, MMS. “Additionally, a report on the visit is shared with your child’s primary health care provider.”

Federal and state regulations require all providers, including Choptank Community Health (CCHS), to bill all patients for School-Based Health Center program services. The Medicaid programs cover School-Based Health Center charges.

A sliding fee scale is used for non-insured students. Patients on the sliding fee program can receive discounts that will be billed based on their income. All patients and their families are eligible to apply for the sliding fee program, even if they have insurance.

All Caroline County Public School students have access to Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Center. Participating in Talbot County are Easton Elementary, Easton Middle, and Easton High Schools, St. Michaels Elementary and Middle/High Schools, and White Marsh Elementary Schools. All Dorchester and Kent County students have access to dental services in all schools, with Kent County students provided service at Rock Hall Elementary School. Participating in Queen Anne’s Public Schools are Church Hill Elementary, and Sudlersville Elementary and Middle Schools.

Enrollment forms can be picked up at each school or downloaded in English and Spanish at www.choptankhealth.org/formsinformation.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Medical services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More is at www.choptankhealth.org.