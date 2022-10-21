AAM Craft Show 2022 Moment: Featured Artist Sean Donlon and his Remarkable Teapots

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With only hours to go before the Academy Art Museum’s annual Crafts Show opens its door for its famed Preview party, the Spy was able to spend a short moment with this year’s featured artist Sean Donlon and his remarkable glass teapots.

Sean takes glass manipulation to a new level with these inanimate glass sculptures that become vibrant and alive when they interact with the light and colors in their surrounding environment.

Donlon earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Craft and Material Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and has traveled all over the United States and internationally to Lauscha, Germany and Murano, Italy to study lost techniques in glass. He recently received the Smithsonian nd his work has been exhibited the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, the Chrysler Museum, and several galleries throughout the United States.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information on the AAM Crafts show and ticket information please go here.