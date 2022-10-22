Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday

In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week.

On Monday, October 24, ASE equipment will be set up at the work site, which is along both directions of US 301 at the Chester River in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police (MSP) will authorize citations beginning Monday, November 14.

After that time, by law, if ASE equipment records a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit, a $40 fine will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle. Motorists are reminded that the speed limit through this work zone has been reduced to 45 mph. Maryland SafeZones supports MDOT SHA, MSP and Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MDTA) in the statewide effort to improve work zone safety.

Maryland SafeZones’ goal is to encourage a change in driver behavior and to increase driver awareness of the impacts of speed-related crashes in work zones. For more information on the program, visit https://safezones.maryland.gov . More information on the US 301 Chester River bridge replacement project is available at MDOT SHA US301 Brg over Chester Riv (QA1845180) (arcgis.com).

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov .

From intersection improvements to widening and new interchange construction, MDOT SHA is investing in projects to enhance the commute and daily travel for millions of Marylanders. MDOT SHA maintains more than 2,500 bridges and 17,000 miles of non-toll state roads – the interstate, US and state numbered routes in Maryland’s 23 counties.