Design with Jenn Martella: “Traveling Spirits”

Given the months of warm weather on the Eastern Shore, entertaining outdoors is a prime activity. Many bridal showers, weddings, baby showers, reunions and other celebrations are held at private residences instead of commercial venues. Instead of caterers providing food and bar service from the party host’s residential kitchen, Owners Kate Bush and Kreigh Kirby of Traveling Spirits offer another unique opportunity for bartending service for outdoor functions.



Traveling Spirits is a full service company who customizes each outdoor cocktail area with their mobile bar, high top tables, bar height chairs or standard tables and chairs, a photo wall and yard games for children of all ages. The mobile bar began its life as a horse trailer that a builder stripped down and rebuilt. The back awning door opens up to reveal a seven foot tall greenery wall with Traveling Spirits’ logo that can also be used as a photo wall for special occasions.

The mobile bar has HVAC and is fully stocked with two beer coolers that can hold up to 300 cans and bottles, a draft system that can run 2 kegs, full range of glassware and meets all Health Department requirements such as a working sink. Clients appreciate that Traveling Spirits does not sell alcohol so clients can purchase their own wine, spirits and beer. Kate and Kreigh work closely with clients to create their shopping list, based upon their number of guests and target budget for the event.

Kate is a graduate of SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) with a BFA in graphic design and a minor in advertising. Kreigh is a native of Kent County and is a graduate of Frostburg University with a degree in accounting. He currently works for the Kent County School System. Kate moved to Chestertown in 2019 where she met Kreigh and she currently works at The Retriever in Chestertown, whose owner, Neyah White, has been a mentor to her.

Traveling Spirits’ dynamic duo of Kate and Kreigh combines Kate’s extensive experience in the food service industry including high-end bar establishments and Kreigh’s degree in accounting. Kate has worked in the food service industry since she was 15. During her college years, she worked every position from host to manager. Throughout her nine years of working in high-end bar establishments in Charleston, Houston, Philadelphia and Savannah, she learned the art of making a well crafted cocktail and providing the highest level of customer service. For weddings, Kate and Kreigh especially enjoy crafting a “his” and “hers” signature cocktails for the newlyweds to toast each other.

All great ideas begin with an inspiration and the idea for a mobile bar began several years ago with an unused horse trailer in Kate’s backyard. Her mother envisioned other possibilities for the trailer and suggested Kate and Kreigh transform it into a mobile bar. It soon became a hit at parties for family and friends and word spread about this unique bar. Due to the growing number of requests for bar service, Kate and Kreigh founded Traveling Spirits. With demand for outdoor bridal showers, weddings, graduation celebrations, family reunions and other special events and festivals, Kate and Kreigh’s business continues to grow. It is so gratifying to know that talented young people with a great idea can become the catalyst for a new business that keeps them on the Eastern Shore-Bravo and Brava!

Kate and Kreigh are now engaged so one of their 2023 events will be their own wedding reception, with other staff serving of course!



For more information how Traveling Spirits can help you with your event planning, contact Kate and Kreigh at thetravelingspiritsllc@gmail.com

