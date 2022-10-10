Adkins Mystery Monday: What Caterpillar did we Find?

Happy Mystery Monday! What caterpillar did we find? These caterpillars feed on tree leaves and then, in September and October, move towards the leaf litter, where they will pupate over the winter.

Last week, we asked you about blue-stemmed goldenrod (Solidago caesia). Blue-stemmed goldenrod is a daintier species than some other goldenrods and offers tiny yellow flowers in loose clusters along its greenish blue stem. It grows in full sun to part shade and tolerates deer browse and drought. Goldenrods are a great source of late season nectar for butterflies and other pollinators.

