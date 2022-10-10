The Avalon and Talbot Spy: The Talbot Council Election Town Hall Meeting with Craig Fuller

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last night the Avalon Foundation and the Talbot Spy co-sponsored a town hall gathering for nine of the ten candidates running for seats on the Talbot County Council this November. With a full house in downtown Easton, and some 500 watching online, Spy Columnist Craig Fuller moderated a two hour conversation about the future of Talbot County.

We present the entire evening in full. For quick access to certain portions of the event, please use the guide below as well as access to each candidates pre-recorded opening statements:

0:00 – Prerecorded opening statements

17:10 – Introduction from the Avalon’s Al Bond and the Spy’s Dave Wheelan

21:50 – Introduction from moderator Craig Fuller

23:26 – Topic: What is special about Talbot County that you want to preserve and protect

41:51 – Topic: What opportunities do you see for the next council term

1:05:07 – Topic: Economic Development

1:25:23 – Topic: Education

1:45:17 – Topic: Election Integrity

1:53:37 – Closing statements

2:15:15 – Conclusion

For opening statements please go here