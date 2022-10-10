MENU

October 10, 2022

Election 2022 Profiles: Brooke Lierman for Comptroller of Maryland

The Spy continues its informal series on profiling candidates running for office in 2022. Over the next eight months, we will be offering long-form interviews with those running for Maryland’s Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, MD Congressional District 1, State Delegate and Senate, as well as several local elections in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties.

As per our educational, nonpartisan mission concerning all public affairs on the Mid-Shore, we believe these in-depth conversations offer a unique alternative to the traditional three-minute sound bite or quick quote. We will be talking to each candidate about their background, qualifications, and policy priorities as well as how they differentiate themselves from others running for the same office.

We continue with Brooke Lierman, candidate (D) for Comptroller of Maryland. She currently serves in the Maryland House of Delegates for District 46.

This video is approximately 16 minutes in length. For more information about Brooke Lierman and her campaign please go here.

