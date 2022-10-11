The Chestertown Rotary Club Presents its Annual Soup & Sip

The Chestertown Rotary Club is again hosting its “Soup & Sip” event at The Kitchen at The Imperial at 208 High Street in Chestertown, on October 22nd from Noon to 3:00 pm.

This popular fundraising event, now in its fifth year and will benefit the “One School, One Book Program for Galena Elementary School. It features local eateries and wineries offering samplings of their signature crab soup recipes for cream of crab or vegetable crab soups in addition to a fine variety of wines. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy the many offerings and vote for their favorites.

Chestertown Rotary Project Chair Jamie Williams said: “This event provides an opportunity to share a fall afternoon with friends in a special outdoor atmosphere at the Carriage House, behind the Kitchen at The Imperial, in Chestertown. The event includes music, food, and libations.” It is an excellent way to get acquainted with some of the best food and drink offered by local businesses while providing local students with reading materials to aid with their education and feed their interest in reading. The Chestertown Rotary club is a huge supporter of education and educational causes, and we are happy once again to present this popular event to raise funds for this worthwhile cause.”

Publicity committee member Brian Moore noted, “We would like to recognize our sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible: Eastman Chemical Company, Angelica Nurseries, Inc, The Dixon Group, Bartlett Tree Experts, The People’s Bank, Lerner Family, Chesapeake Bank & Trust, Valliant Wealth Strategies, Upper Shore Regional Council, and Rosin Creek Collaborative, WCTR Radio, Tidewater Trader, Kent County News, The Chestertown Spy, Eastern Shore Tents & Events, Kingstown Storage, as well as fellow Rotarians and Soup and Sip committee members.” for their hard work in the planning and execution of this event.”

Rachel Hopkins of Galena Elementary shared “One School, One Book uses the power of reading together to build connections with families and community to develop a child’s positive relationships with literacy and cultivate learning. The financial support provided by the Chestertown Rotary, and our shared belief in the value of childhood literacy, have made this project a success!”

Participating Restaurants are The Kitchen at the Imperial, Watershed Alley, Molly’s Restaurant, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, Fish Whistle, Chester River Yacht & County Club, Blue Bird Tavern, Osprey Point, Uncle Charlie’s Bistro, and Harbor Shack, and local wineries with product available to sample include Crow Vineyard & Winery, Casa Carmen Wines, and Broken Spoke Winery.

The cost is $25 for 10 tasting tickets and 1 raffle ticket for our special Soup, Wine, & Crab gift basket, and are purchased at the door.