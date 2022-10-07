ShoreRivers Hosts Inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race!

Join ShoreRivers on Saturday, November 5, for its inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race, an on-the-water party and friendly competition hosted aboard the Choptank Riverboat Company’s turn-of-the-century paddle wheelers in Hurlock, MD. Tickets to attend this one-of-a-kind event are limited, so visit shorerivers.org/events to get yours today.

This nautical adventure begins at 2:00 pm with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres under the pavilion and the honoring of Fred Pomeroy, this year’s winner of the ShoreRivers Award for Environmental Stewardship. A waterman, Century Farm owner, poet, former teacher, and courageous citizen activist, Pomeroy’s tenacity and grassroots organizing has been a galvanizing force in our community on behalf of clean water. Following the award ceremony, guests will board the Dorothy & Megan and Choptank River Queen for a tandem cruise and a rollicking race to the finish!

During the race, guests will have the chance to support ShoreRivers’ Riverkeeper program, a key part of its mission to protect and restore Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. Proceeds will help fund new boats and the equipment necessary to keep the Riverkeepers outfitted with all they need to be on the water monitoring and protecting our rivers.

“The Riverboat Rendezvous is a brand-new event, and promises to be an incredible afternoon,” said ShoreRivers Executive Director Isabel Hardesty. “Our volunteers and supporters in the area told us they were ready for a new kind of celebration after more than a decade of hosting a Wild & Scenic Film Festival. We’re very grateful for the energy and imagination they have put in to creating this event that can showcase our mission from the water!” ShoreRivers invites guests to have fun and show off their favorite nautical attire from any era as they raise their paddles for the Riverkeepers and race their vessels to the finish line.

ShoreRivers extends special thanks to River Steward Sponsors:James & Pamela Harris, The Easton Group at Morgan Stanley and EcoPrint; River Guardian Sponsors: Bruce & Barbara Boyd, William & Meta Boyd, Eugene Lopez & Mary Revell Lopez, Alfred & Martha Sikes, Richard & Beverly Tilghman, and Philip&Irmy Webster; and Patron Sponsors:Bruce & Jenny Abel, William & Barbara Lane, Ron Rothman & Robin Stricoff, and Theodore Carski& Janet Ruhl. Sponsorships are still available at various levels and include complimentary tickets—email Freya Farley at ffarley@shorerivers.org to learn more.

