Westward Ho! Easton’s Rails to Trails Expansion with Project Manager Kody Cario

One of the few bits of good news that the town of Easton experienced during the rough days of COVID was the explosion of the use of the current Rails-to-Trails pathway. While popular well before the national pandemic hit, the increase in use during the last few years can only be seen as reassuring to local government officials and the general public that this kind of investment indeed pays off.

It also must make town stakeholders overjoyed as they note that the new east-to-west expansion of the trails is taking shape quickly, and will be available for use in a matter of months. But what many in the community might not realize is that there is still much more to come.

The Spy asked Kody Cario, the project manager for the Town of Easton, to come over to the studio last week to talk about the current status of the Rails-to-Trails and what is planned over the next few years.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about the Rails-to-Trails project please inquire here.