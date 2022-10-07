YMCA Hosts Free Community-Wide Challenge

YMCA of the Chesapeake members, and the community at large, are invited to participate in a national challenge: STRONG! Find your breakthrough while you grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body. There will be 21 days of skill-building, habit forming, and connecting to yourself and others through fitness challenges, podcasts, video messages, and an online support community group.

Thousands of people across the country participate in the STRONG Challenge each year. The community group shares successes and motivates each other so no one is alone on their journey! The 21-day challenge begins October 17, 2022; all those interested are encouraged to sign up by October 14th. Those who sign up will receive a small number of texts throughout the program featuring motivational tips and tools to set and reach goals, and access to a website where they can find all the challenges, podcasts, and video messages.

If you feel stuck, frozen, or just need a little (or big!) nudge forward, the STRONG Challenge will help focus and build your healthy lifestyle skills! To participate, text STRONG to 844-889-6222 and begin your journey of committing to a stronger you!

