Federalsburg asks State to Deny AquaCon Discharge Permit

On Monday night, Federalsburg’s Mayor and Town Council approved and signed a letter to the Maryland Department of the Environment asking the agency to deny a discharge permit for AquaCon’s proposed fish factory in the Eastern Shore town.

The town officials noted in their letter that numerous questions and concerns related to the permit have been unanswered by AquaCon and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), which tentatively approved the permit for the facility earlier this year. The local officials fear the proposed facility could put Federalsburg citizens “at risk” if those issues aren’t addressed. If MDE doesn’t deny the permit, the town officials requested the state to at the very least extend its review until the questions are “sufficiently addressed.”

You can read the full letter here.