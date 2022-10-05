When Young Fathers Meet College Professors: A Chat with Corey Pack and Joseph Prud’homme

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Convergence. It happens all the time on the Mid-Shore. A random encounter of leaders of different organizations at a reception or public meeting, and they begin to trade notes on what each other’s group is doing. By the end of the conversation, there is a mutual agreement to work together on a project.

That happened recently when Talbot County Council member Corey Pack ran into Washington College professor Joseph Prud’homme and started to chat about Corey’s Responsible Fathers Initiative and Joseph’s community outreach programs of WC’s Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture.

The Spy sat down with Corey and Joseph a few weeks ago to hear more.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Responsible Fathers Initiative please go here. For information about Washington College’s Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture please go here.