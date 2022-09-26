Adkins Mystery Monday: What Fungi did we Find Growing at the Base of a Tree?

Happy Mystery Monday! What fungi did we find growing at the base of a tree?

Last week, we asked you about the red admiral butterfly (Vanessa atalanta). Looking relatively inconspicuous from the side, the red admiral butterfly is surprisingly striking when it spreads its wings. These butterflies generally use nettles and some asters as their larval host plant. The male butterflies are known to be territorial and will patrol an area in hopes of attracting a female to mate. Interestingly, these butterflies also migrate and will fly at higher altitudes to make use of the winds, requiring less energy on their part.

