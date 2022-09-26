Chestertown Faces Bridge Problems Again: A Chat with Resident Michael McDowell

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A renewed concern with heavy truck traffic across the Chester River Bridge onto Maple Avenue- Washington Avenue (Rt. 213) was addressed by concerned residents at last week’s Town Council and County Commissioners meetings.

Representatives of the State Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation were on hand at Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting to present the annual Consolidation Transportation Program for 2023. After their presentation, Several Chestertown residents used SHA’s presence as an opportunity to talk about the dangers of increased truck traffic across the Chester River Bridge.

Chestertown resident Michael McDowell attended both meetings to appeal to the town council and county commissioners to reexamine the studies and proposals made in 2015.

Although the original studies and proposal made by the Chestertown Community Task Force included a long-term goal of a Bypass connecting Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties east of the Chester River Bridge, it also stated in the 2015 Comprehensive Plan:

“Two earlier versions of the Chestertown Comprehensive Plan anticipated the construction of, and supported, the Bypass. That did not occur, but significant new development outside the Town, in both Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, did occur, bringing more and more traffic. The result:

• Town residents who must travel Washington Avenue face worsening delays.

• Vehicular connection between neighborhoods is more difficult and less safe.

• Bicycle and pedestrian traffic is increasingly dangerous.

• Traffic problems may have negative consequences for the Historic District, economic development, retail vitality and housing values.

• Congestion has negative physical and aesthetic impacts on Chestertown’s Historic District, especially the waterfront and Washington Avenue.”

McDowell wonders why the increase in traffic, safety, and speed issues were not detached from the overall proposal and considered on their own merit and feels that is time for reconsideration, but all meetings and proposals ended.

The 2015 Comprehensive plan cited that 13,800 vehicles cross the Chester River daily, often without reducing their speed to the 25mph limit. Until a Bypass was added, the plan called for traffic-calming techniques like speed cameras and truck-re-routes enforced by law

McDowell says that many semis routed through Chestertown simply avoid tolls and weigh stations on Rt. 301.

McDowell wants to see a new coordinated effort between the Town of Chestertown, Washington Avenue, and Maple Avenue residents’ groups to approach the SHA with further plans to make the Rt 213 entrance into the Town safer.

The Spy interviewed Mr. McDowell and in the coming weeks will follow up with Councilman Tom Herz and others who also participated in the meetings.



This video is approximately six minutes in length. To read the 2015 Town of Chestertown Comprehensive Plan, go here.