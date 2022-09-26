CFF Takes You to the Automat with Director Lisa Hurwitz

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Perhaps one of the most anticipated screenings for this year’s Chesapeake Film Festival is the feature documentary entitled The Automat. Directed by award-winner Lisa Hurwitz, it tells the story of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks, where generations of Americans ate and drank coffee at communal tables. And some of those customers included Mel Brooks, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Secretary of State Colin Powell.

We asked our Spy Henley Moore to make a Zoom call to Lisa last week to find out more.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Film Festival, which begins this week, please go here.

An Eastern Shore native, Henley Moore’s favorite stories to tell are about her home. After graduating from St. John’s College in Annapolis she worked as a reporter with with Star Democrat, Video Producer for The National Aquarium, and is currently a freelance photographer and videographer.