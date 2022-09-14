October Public Programs at Pickering Creek Audubon Center

Monday Paddle at Pickering Creek Audubon Center
Mondays, September 19th & 26th & October 3rd & 17th
5:00- 6:30 pm
$5 per person
As the evenings cool down, summer ends and the trees begin their preparations for fall, it is a great time to enjoy being on the water! Join us for a leisurely canoe paddle along the shores of Pickering Creek. See the Barn Swallows swoop up their last meal of the evening, rays flap in the water, and the Eagles and Osprey soar overhead. Families welcome!
Nature Walk with the Executive Director: New Forest
Thursday, October 13, 2022
5:00-6:30 PM
$5 per person
Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s trails and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. This month will venture onto Pickering’s new acquired 63 acre woods. We’ll adventure to a different part of the Center each month, so come as often as you like!
Adults Only Twilight Adventure
Friday, October 21st
6:00 – 8:00 PM
$5 per person
Explore Pickering in the waning light of a day as the brilliant fall colors in our meadows and woodlands soften and fade into shadows of the evening. Join Pickering staff for a ¾ mile evening walk along our forest trails that take you from the front of the farm to the waterfront. Sharpen your senses and sense the outdoors in new ways as we look for signs of our wild neighbors that become more active at dusk. End the evening with marshmallows over a campfire and a leisurely wagon ride back to the parking area.
For more information, please visit https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.