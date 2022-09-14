October Public Programs at Pickering Creek Audubon Center

Monday Paddle at Pickering Creek Audubon Center

Mondays, September 19th & 26th & October 3rd & 17th

5:00- 6:30 pm

$5 per person

As the evenings cool down, summer ends and the trees begin their preparations for fall, it is a great time to enjoy being on the water! Join us for a leisurely canoe paddle along the shores of Pickering Creek. See the Barn Swallows swoop up their last meal of the evening, rays flap in the water, and the Eagles and Osprey soar overhead. Families welcome!

Nature Walk with the Executive Director: New Forest

Thursday, October 13, 2022

5:00-6:30 PM

$5 per person

Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s trails and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. This month will venture onto Pickering’s new acquired 63 acre woods. We’ll adventure to a different part of the Center each month, so come as often as you like!

Adults Only Twilight Adventure

Friday, October 21st

6:00 – 8:00 PM

$5 per person

Explore Pickering in the waning light of a day as the brilliant fall colors in our meadows and woodlands soften and fade into shadows of the evening. Join Pickering staff for a ¾ mile evening walk along our forest trails that take you from the front of the farm to the waterfront. Sharpen your senses and sense the outdoors in new ways as we look for signs of our wild neighbors that become more active at dusk. End the evening with marshmallows over a campfire and a leisurely wagon ride back to the parking area.

