Solo Harpist Karen Stern Performs a Sunday Matinee at The Mainstay

On Sunday, October 2nd, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes Karen Stern in a solo harp recital. The program is made possible with the help of the Hedgelawn Foundation’s support for classical music presentations.

Karen Stern is a busy harpist in the greater metropolitan New York City area. In her words, she “enjoys sharing beautiful music with kind audiences and appreciates a warm and welcoming setting” where she can do this.

Karen grew up in Edison, NJ, where her mom, Toni Stern, also a harpist, began teaching Karen at age five. She earned a Master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music.

Karen performed regularly with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra for many years and is a featured soloist on several of their CDs.

Her additional orchestral experience includes performances with the American Symphony Orchestra, the NYC Ballet, the American Ballet Theater, the NYC Opera, and several Broadway shows. She performs regularly with New Jersey’s Garden State Opera, and the Trilogy Opera Company in Newark.

Her orchestral career has been supplemented with performances as high tea harpist at the Waldorf and St. Regis Hotels in NYC, and cruise ship harpist on Caribbean and trans-Atlantic voyages. She has performed in Europe, South, and Central America.

Showtime for the live concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are$15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.