Mid-Atlantic Symphony Announces Program for Season’s First Concert

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has announced the program for the first concert of its 25th Anniversary season of 2022-2023. Under the baton of new Music Director and Conductor Michael Repper, the orchestra will present Ludwig von Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, Opus 73, “Emperor” as its opening piece. The second half of the concert will be Robert Schumann’s “Rhenish” Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Opus 97.

Composed almost a half-century before the Schumann symphony, Beethoven’s “Emperor” concerto was written during the period when the composer was challenging the audience’s expectations of musical form. This was a time in Beethoven’s life when he had come through a dark period of depression and isolation, caused in part by his growing deafness.

The lilting “Rhenish” symphony, by contrast, was inspired by a trip along the Rhine that Schumann took with his wife, the renowned pianist Clara Schumann. It was not just the River itself but many sights along the way, including the imposing Cathedral at Cologne, that delighted Schumann. He described the flowing second movement as “a morning on the Rhine”.

“Beethoven’s fifth piano concerto is a tour-de-force for the pianist, for the orchestra, and for the enjoyment of the audience. It is an exciting way for us to begin our season at the MSO,” said Repper. “And the ‘Rhenish’ is a very fun piece; it is a great way to conclude the opening concert of MSO’s 25th season!”

The piano soloist for the “Emperor” is 39-year-old Irish pianist Michael McHale. The Belfast-born McHale is an international performing and recording artist who has performed with orchestras in the United States, England, Russia, Ireland, Japan, Germany, and Amsterdam.

WHEN and WHERE: This concert will be performed at three venues on three days on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Thursday, September 29, 2022 – 7:30 PM – Chesapeake College, Wye Mills, MD

Saturday, October 1, 7:30 PM – Cape Henlopen High School, Lewes, DE

Sunday, October 2, 3:00 PM – Performing Arts Center, Ocean City, MD

RETURNING TO CHESAPEAKE COLLEGE THIS SEASON

Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Maryland, will be the venue for the September, December, and April Easton-area concerts. This venue is the only one in the area that can accommodate the size of the orchestra for the planned programs. It also is the only venue that offers a Steinway Grand Piano

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $50 per person at each venue.

Series subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season are available.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony offers a group discount for the purchase of 10 or more tickets to a single concert.

The Orchestra also makes a limited number of free tickets available for students 18 years and under; tickets for accompanying parents are $10 each. Reservations are required for the free tickets and may be made by calling 888-846-8600.

PODCASTS

Podcasts for the season preview, for each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at midatlanticsymphony.org. Podcasts are posted on the site approximately 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the 2022-2023 season, or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.