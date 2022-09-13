For All Seasons Leads Community Conversation on Suicide Prevention at Avalon Lecture

Suicide is a leading cause of death on the Eastern Shore, in Maryland, and the United States.

Each year, For All Seasons, shines a light on suicide prevention with its No Matter What … You Matter campaign. This initiative’s goal is to prevent suicide on Maryland’s Eastern Shore through education and increased access to crisis resources.

This year’s campaign will launch with a special community conversation about suicide prevention entitled “Life is Better with You Here: A Community Conversation about Suicide Prevention.” In this speaker series event on October 5 at 7 p.m., For All Seasons’ CEO Beth Anne Langrell and Chief Clinical Officer Lesa Lee, LCSW-C will:

Highlight how powerful social connections and a sense of belonging are in preventing suicide;

Share practical strategies and tips for reaching out to those who are struggling;

Discuss crisis resources that are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; and

Share a special message of support and hope for those who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

At the conclusion of this speaker series event, For All Seasons will debut its annual suicide prevention music video. This song will offer an inspirational reminder that reaching out to loved ones in times of struggle can change lives and will feature members of For All Seasons’ Heart and Music cast and other recognizable faces and places from the Mid-Shore community.

“We all have a role to play in suicide prevention. One of the most important pieces of advice is not to wait for the ‘perfect moment’ to ask about suicide; that moment will never come. Ask anyway. Because suicide is too important to keep secret,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO, For All Seasons.

Some tips for dealing with someone who is considering suicide, are:

Be proactive. There are times when you notice that something is off for a friend or family member. Take note of changes in talk, behavior, and mood. Pay attention to your gut.

Talk about it. Start a conversation in a private safe space about how that person is doing. Listen to their story. Focus on showing your support and compassion. Tell them you care about them. Avoid debating the value of life, minimizing their problems, or giving advice. You don’t have to have all the answers. Be direct. Research shows that asking someone if they are having suicidal thoughts will not put the idea into their mind.

Reduce access to means of self-harm. A suicidal crisis is temporary and often lasts minutes. Consider what items are a danger to someone who could be suicidal. Remove and/or lock up these items.

Get Help. Encourage them to seek treatment or contact their doctor or therapist or a crisis line and/or mental health services right away. Build in choice. Stay with the person until they have received support.

Follow Up. Continue to check in regularly and be a source of understanding and support.

Register for this speaker series event at https://LifeIsBetterWithYouHere.eventbrite.com.

Anyone needing help can contact For All Seasons 24/7 at 410-822-1018 or the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline: Text: 410-829-6143 Toll-Free: 800-310-7273 | English:410-820-5600 | Spanish: 410-829-6143. Persons may also call Maryland Crisis Connect 24/7 – Dial 211 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For further information about For All Seasons activities related to the agency’s No Matter What … You Matter suicide prevention campaign, visit www.NoMatterWhatYouMatter.org or www.ForAllSeasonsInc.org.

For All Seasons is your community behavioral health and rape crisis center offering therapy, psychiatry, advocacy, and education to individuals and families, regardless of one’s ability to pay. For further information, visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.