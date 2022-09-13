Chesapeake Bay Herb Society Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

The members of the Chesapeake Bay Herb Society celebrated the organization’s 20th anniversary with a picnic on Sunday September 11th, at their demonstration herb garden at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

The picnic was held at the tables next to the garden. The herb garden was started in 2003 in existing wooden raised beds but was revamped the next year to use stone pavers to form beds in a maze pattern. There are 15 named beds incorporating over 125 herbs. The beds are separated by pea gravel paths. There is a laminated list of the plant names available on the entrance pergola.

A highlight of the celebration was the announcement of the Member of the Year, Spencer Garrett. Spencer has chaired the Horticulture Committee for the last 3 years and has led a small team of volunteers in planting and maintaining the herb garden. The group meets every Monday morning from early spring through post-frost cleanup.

There is an analemmatic sundial next to the garden that was designed and installed in 2015 by Spencer and other members. Various Thyme varieties are planted in the corners formed by the ellipse. Children especially enjoy using their bodies as the gnomon to cast the shadow on the marked stones.

CBHS was formed in September 2002 by Lou Russell for members of the community to learn more about various herbs and their uses. The monthly meetings offer speakers on herb-related topics from the Herb of the Year (Parsley in 2022) to growing garlic, attracting pollinators, to knife sharpening! There are multiple uses of herbs – culinary, dying, medicinal, aroma therapy, and even industrial.

Make a plan to visit the garden. The beauty and fragrance of the herbs will be a tonic to your soul, and hopefully an inspiration to make room for some herbs in your own garden.

The Audubon Center is in northern Talbot County, 11450 Audubon Lane, off Sharp Road. For more information about CBHS, contact President Marie Davis 302-354-3612.